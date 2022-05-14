YouTuber Hayete Bahadori has shared the adventure that has taken him through the main titles of the Ubisoft saga.

The No Hit community has not stopped growing in recent years, becoming one of the most dedicated in the industry. A couple of months ago, we were able to enjoy the first No Hit Run of Elden Ring in the world, a feat carried out by a Spaniard and that has become a tradition in FromSoftware games.

But not only Hidetaka Miyazaki titles have their No Hit community, the content creator Hayete Bahadori has shared since his YouTube channel an impressive series of videos where he manages to complete the 12 main titles of the Assassin’s Creed saga without taking a damage, in the highest difficulty and imposing very high demands.

Bahadori has confessed to feeling a special interest in games where stealth, precision and different approaches to the same scenario are rewarded, as he has shared Kotaku. The strict rules that the YouTuber followed during all the games, have forced him to finish the levels with a 100% timing, completing all objectives and of course, without taking damage.

All the ‘runs’ are played in the highest difficulty, since Assassin’s Creed: Origins, the first to include difficulty levels. He also did not take advantage of errors to skip parts of the game and it restarted its ‘run’ in case of missing any objective. Some moments of the adventure have an inescapable damage inflicted and in all these cases, Bahadori has noted in the videos of him the exact moment where it occurs. An impressive journey that the dexterous content creator started on October 16, 2021 with the original Assassin’s Creed. If you haven’t played the latest adventure of the Ubisoft franchise in Viking lands yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available.

