The Champions League 2024-2025 It begins to take speed once the eighths arrived, and that the Playoff introduced into the new format has left great clashes, such as Real Madrid – Manchester City.

One of the most attractive duels of the new round is Benfica – Barcelona, ​​which starts today with the first leg (21.00h), televised exclusively and direct by Movistar+, which also offers an affordable option to see it by streaming through the Internet: for 9.99 euros You can reproduce this match on two devices at the same time.

Not only that, but when you register in the subscription month you will be able to see at least this complete tie, until it ends with the raffle of the quarterfinals, and that means that You can also see Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid next weekwhich is undoubtedly the main course of this round.

Date at Movistar+ for € 9.99 The Champions and LaLiga arrive at Movistar+, which has a subscription modality at a very small price.

With this subscription modality, Movistar+ Save one of the main obstacles that separate its platform from others from the world from streaming, such as Netflix. You do not need to have the Internet and the mobile in Movistar, but You can hire the 9.99 euros plan regardless of the operator you are.

Once you have it, you can see series and films without limits on two devices at the same time, and also football, at least one game per day of Champions and a match per day of LaLiga, and several more of the Lighting Hypermotion.

FC Barcelona, ​​one of the favorites

No one escapes that FC Barcelona is always one of the favorites to win the Champions LeagueAlthough it is true that the Culé team comes from several disappointing campaigns in this competition.

In this season that seems to change, at least if we attend to the performance of Flick until now, not only in Champions, but also in the League.





There is still a long way to the final, and Benfica is a team always difficult to beat in European competition, with great tradition in all continental competitions and with a complete template in all its lines.

Unfortunately, in the plan we mentioned, all the matches of each of the qualifiers are not issued, but only one selected, which this week is that of FC Barcelona, ​​but that next week will be The closure of the tie between the two teams in Madrid.

