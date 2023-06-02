He bought his agave years ago at “some plant fair” in the country. Simply because Ben van der Kolk (74) from Nijverdal is a garden enthusiast. He has been taking good care of the plant for over 25 years. In the summer it is outside in the sun and in the winter nice and warm with a blanket in the shed. And now? “Suddenly a stalk appeared.”
