It should also be noted that The city’s job market is robust, with a current unemployment rate of just 3.57 percent.This favorable economic environment is driven by sectors such as tourism, hospitality and professional servicesAdditionally, Florida’s absence of state income tax contributes to an attractive tax environment for residents and business owners alike.

Cost of Living and Housing in Naples, Florida



The cost of living in Naples, although high, It is justified by the quality of life it offersWith a median home price of approximately US$577,796 and an average monthly rent of US$1,754, it represents an investment in comfort.

The high demand for properties close to the beach and luxury residential developments drive these prices up. However, the home tax exemption for permanent residences may offer additional relief in terms of tax burden.

Naples, the popular city with European touches located in Florida Photo:Istock Share

It is important to mention, according to the cited media, that Residents enjoy a wide range of outdoor activitiesfrom beachcombing to boating and fishing. Plus, the city boasts a wealth of craft breweries, restaurants and upscale shopping.