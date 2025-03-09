They are bad times for LGTBIQ+ community In the US. The new administration of Donald Trump It shows absolute belligerence against the members of said collective, which has already been completed in direct measures to hinder their lives. Without going any further Hunter Schafera whole star of the audiovisual industry, denounced recently that the renewal of the passport had just arrived, and that it appeared with male identity. There are also indications that the same Hollywood industry is kneeling in front of Trump.

Not long ago we knew Disney had edited the Disclaimers warning about racist stereotypes in their titles of Disney+considerably lowering the edition of the texts. The mouse house as such did not have too good image regarding inclusion LGTBIQ+ Of his projects, but it is difficult not to see an intensification of this attitude since Trump returned to the White House. These days is being very commented on the Internet, in that sense, what happened with a recent Disney+animation series.

It’s about In victory or defeatthe first original series of Pixar. It consists of eight episodes and each of them is narrated from the perspective of a player of The picklesa team of Softball of institute in the week before playing a great championship. In victory or defeat It is created by Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson and premiered in Disney+ the February 19; Weeks before had already been news for having eliminated a trans subtram of the original assembly.

It turns out that one of the members of this mixed team is Kaia 14 -year -old trans girl who continues to be part of the series but any script line referring to her gender identity has been eliminated. Disney justified it in his day: “When we talk about animated content for a younger audience, we understand that many parents would prefer to speak certain issues with their children In its own terms”

What has caught the attention after In victory or defeat is that, while this aspect of the plot was eliminated, the mouse house has marked the surprising gesture of including its first openly Christian character In almost 30 years: we refer to Laurie, a 12 -year -old girl who focuses on the view of the first episode of the series. This pilot addresses his insecurities and anxiety problems regarding his role in the pickles, and the sample at some time praying to God To improve your skills.

The last time we had seen this in a Disney production was in 1996, when Esmeralda played the song entitled, precisely, Emerald prayer. Throughout the subsequent decades no Disney character had explicitly shown his assignment to the Christian creed, until Laurie has appeared. It is certainly not something directly related to the destiny of Kai, but it is an example of what they aim to be the ideological priorities Disney right now.

