After the Type 62-2 set the fastest time in its class when storming the Pikes Peak, maker Radford decided to sell the special version of the car in limited quantities. How limited? Only twelve units were built. The Pikes Peak version of the Radford Type 62-2 has a price tag of at least 1 million dollars, or approximately 915,000 euros.

The 'Track Car Edition' as Radford calls it, receives several upgrades compared to the standard Type 62-2. Work has been done on the chassis and of course the wide body. The floor has also been modified for race days and it gets new subframes, suspension systems and a spoiler that looks like it comes from a space racer from the year 2875.

Specifications of the Pikes Peak version of the Radford Type 62-2

Under the modified body you will find a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 engine that produces 720 hp. Partly thanks to that power and the low weight of 861 kilos, it shoots from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.2 seconds. The top speed is 257 km/h. Let that sink in for a moment and remember that this Pikes Peak version of the Radford Type 62-2 will make you scream for your mother. This thing is no joke.

Buyers who dare are closely involved in the construction process. Once development is complete, you'll be working with a team of Radford engineers and receiving guidance from none other than Jenson Button. Want to break the lap record at Zandvoort? Or would you rather amaze a kid during a track day on the Nordschleife? Because yes, you can order it as a one- or two-seater.

The history of Radford

The company was founded in 1948 by Harold Radford. He built carriages for wealthy car owners and later also for brands such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Radford still built custom Minis in the 1960s. After bankruptcy in 1966, Ant Anstead, Jenson Button and Roger Behle picked up the brand again in 2021 to build a Lotus 62 with today's parts and knowledge.