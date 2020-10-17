KGF Chapter 2: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt says that he is ready to play the role of Adhira in the second part of the film KGF. Sanjay Dutt is currently battling cancer. Actor Sanjay Dutt is going to be seen with Kannada Supstar Yash. At the same time, actress Raveena Tandon will also be seen in this film.

The first part of the film ‘KGF’ proved to be a hit in 2018. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram, in which he is seen wearing a black T-shirt and cargo pants, while he is also wearing glasses. He captioned the picture and wrote, “Gearing up for Adhira. The hashtag KGF Chapter-2.”

The film “KGF 2” is already being considered a much awaited film. After receiving a resounding response from the audience for “KGF Chapter 1” which won millions of hearts not only in India but across the world, the makers launched the first poster of KGF Chapter 2 a year ago featuring the mysterious Adhira Was introduced.

In this much-awaited film made on a large scale, the technique has been used tremendously to give an amazing experience to the audience. KGF 2 has a great role by rocking superstars like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 will be introduced by eminent names including Excel Entertainment and is a multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

