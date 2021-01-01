A picture of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is becoming quite viral on social media. In this picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen with Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt. In this picture going viral, Ranbir Kapoor is seen kissing Shaheen. In such a situation, social media users believe that Ranbir Kapoor is very close to Alia as well as his entire family.

Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mother Neetu Singh and girlfriend Alia Bhatt, had left for Mumbai from Jaipur on the day after. At the moment, all of them along with their other close friends are staying at the Aman Hotel in Ranthambore, where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also staying. But after Ranbir and Alia have gathered with many close people, now it is being speculated that Ranbir and Alia are going to be engaged.

To confirm this news, when ABP News called Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and actor Randhir Kapoor, he categorically denied the authenticity of this news and called this news completely false.

Randhir Kapoor told ABP News, “No, there is no such thing. There is no point in this news. If Ranbir and Alia were to be engaged, I and the rest of the family would not have been there either! Ranbir, Alia, Neetu has been there to celebrate the holidays and celebrate the new year. There is nothing else. “

Another member of the Kapoor family also denied the news of Ranbir and Alia’s engagement and said that they have all gone there to celebrate holidays. The source said, “The news of the engagement is nothing but Corey Gapp.”

Recently, the families of both have shared the story on their Instagram account. Posting in the story, he wrote, ‘We have all reached the place. Along with celebrating New Year, also shared the photo. Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as well as Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared the story on Instagram.

read this also:

At the age of 44, Mallika Sherawat is doing something in this style to welcome the new year, these photos of ‘Murder Girl’ are going viral.

Bad News 2020: These controversies break the heart of Bollywood fans beyond Corona, this is bad news from the industry