Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patni remains very active on social media. She often posts her pictures on social media for her fans. Disha is well liked on social media. This is the reason why 40 million people follow him on Instagram and 5.8 million on Twitter.

Actress Disha has often shared a picture of herself on social media recently. Seeing which their fans are asking for a more picture. Disha has shared a picture on her Instagram and Twitter in which she is seen wearing a yellow swimsuit.

Fans of Disha are appreciating her on social media. One fan wrote, commenting, ‘The buck also blushes such beauty.’ Along with this, praising the beauty of the direction, a users commented that ‘yellow color suits you a lot’. At the same time, a user commented, ‘You are very lovely.’

Let us know that more than 19 lakh 23 thousand people have liked this picture on social media, while more than 14 thousand people have commented on it. With this, over 37 thousand people have liked this picture on Twitter.

Talking about the workfront, actress Disha is going to be seen with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhey. Along with this, she can also be seen acting in director Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain 2. Please tell that Disha Patani started her career with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer.

