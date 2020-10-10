Photos of Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu and singer Anoop Jalota are getting viral on social media. In the pictures, both are seen in the avatar of the bride and groom. Now Anoop Jalota has revealed the truth behind these ‘wedding’ photos. In a recent interview, Anoop has given the reason behind these pictures. He said that the pictures were of his upcoming film ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’. In which he is playing the role of Jasleen’s father.

Speaking to India Today, Anoop said, “It is not at all what it looks like. It is part of a scene in our upcoming film ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’. It is a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married.” And I am her father. In many weddings, even the father wears a turban and a baraati. The picture is not fake, it is from the film’s set. The film has about two days of shooting to go. Is being introduced. “

Anoop said that he does not worry about such rumors tarnishing the image among the people. He said, “I’m just doing my job and don’t care what others think.” Anoop and Jasleen had entered the Bigg Boss house as a couple in the show’s 12th season. However, he later revealed that he only did this to grab the attention of the audience.

In July this year, Jasleen had reported that she was dating Bhopal-based doctor Abhijeet Gupta. In an interview with India Today, he said that Anup had introduced him. And they had dated each other for three months without meeting. Jasleen said, “Anup ji introduced me to Abhijeet. Anoop ji and Abhijeet’s father are friends. I was in Bhopal and I have come back after staying there for 15 days. I met Abhijeet and his family. We spent a good time in Bhopal. We couldn’t move much due to the lockdown but we had a good time. This was our first meeting but we were talking on calls and video calls for three months. We have also shot for a song in Bhopal. “