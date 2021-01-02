Like last year, Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi continues to dominate this year. Xiaomi’s new smartphone Mi 11 was recently launched. The first cell of this phone was on the very first day of the year. In just five minutes, 350,000 handsets of Xiaomi M11 were sold in this cell. Not only this, the company has sold smartphones worth Rs 1.67 crore in just five minutes on the first day of the year.

Launch of new series

At the same time, Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 smartphone series in China. Under this, the company has launched two smartphones in the market. Which includes Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro. Both these phones are equipped with 5G technology. The latest processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 has been used in it. These devices of Xiaomi will come without charger.

This is the price

Xiaomi Mi 11’s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants are priced at CNY 3,999 while its 8GB RAM 256GB storage variants are priced at CNY 4,299. Apart from this, the price of Xiaomi Mi 11’s 12GB RAM 256GB storage variant has been fixed at CNY 4,699. The Mi 11 is available in five color options. In which standard white, blue, black options are available.

There is a competition with these companies

Xiaomi is competing with companies like Oppo and Vivo. In India, this company gets competition from these companies. Xiaomi had also set up a blast in India last year. At the same time, which company has to see flags this year in the case of SAIL.