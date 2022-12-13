It is ‘the only MPV that has participated in an international long-distance race’ and it is for sale. Do you really need more info? Ahead: During the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, a Belgian race team showed up with this car; a Peugeot 806 Procar. The family van received a metamorphosis, plus some parts from other Peugeot racers.

Kronos Racing was crazy enough to build and enter the Peugeot 806 Procar for the 24-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps. Everything that made this box a family car disappeared and a roll cage came back. It received the chassis of a 405 Mi16 touring car and the engine of a Peugeot 306 from Group A. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder had an output of 283 hp.

The Peugeot 806 Procar at Spa

Drivers Philip Verellen, Eric Bachelart and Pascal Witmeur took turns in the 806. According to Witmeur, the Peugeot Procar was a real crowd pleaser: ‘Every time we came across Raidillion, people were applauding. The public loved it, because it is atypical. He often rode on two wheels!’ Unfortunately, no good result was forthcoming.

During the training it went without a hitch and the team finished third in their class. Less than ten hours into the race, the Peugeot retired due to a host of mechanical problems. After this he entered the collection of team owner Jean-Pierre Mondron. Now the Peugeot 806 Procar goes under the hammer. Auction house Agutes expects the winning bid to be between 35,000 euros and 50,000 euros.