Peruvian cinema continues to shine on Netflix. Almost two months after its theatrical release, the national film 'Now are we 3? Yes my love' It arrived on the popular streaming service and it only took one day to make an impact on the platform. The film starring Slavic Yidda and Julian Zucchi It became one of the favorites in Peru, which earned it to be one of the most viewed productions and place itself in the top 10 on the service.

'Now are we 3? Yes my love' It arrived in the red 'N' catalog amid the controversy of its main actors, who formed a couple for 11 years and whose relationship came to an end after an alleged infidelity by the Argentine singer. This came to light after the statements of Eslava, who was also in charge of co-writing the film's script.

Watch HERE the trailer for 'Now are we 3? Yes my love'

When was 'Now We Are 3' released? Yes, my love' on Netflix?

'Now are we 3? Yes my love' was added to the catalog of Netflix on Friday, March 15, 2024which means that it only took her one day to be considered one of the favorites of the Peruvian public.

Currently, the film is in third place in the top 10 on Netflix Peru and, to reach the coveted first place, it has to overcome two difficult obstacles. It must beat 'An Irish Wish', Lindsay Lohan's new film, and 'Damsel', the most recent production with Millie Bobby Brown.

When did 'Now we are 3' arrive? Yes, my love' to the cinemas?

'Now are we 3? Yes my love'a romantic comedy directed by Mexican filmmaker Pedro Flores Maldonado, premiered in movie theaters across the country on January 25, 2024, which means that, just under two months later, it was released on streaming, which was achieved successfully.

This is the official poster for 'Now are we 3? Yes my love'. Photo: Cinecolor Films Peru

This film, which has a total duration of 1 hour and 40 minutes, had the active participation of Slavic Yidda, which, like his two previous installments, 'Yes, my love' and 'Shall we get married? Yes, my love', was in charge of not only taking the leading role, but also writing the script with Flores Maldonado.

What is 'Now we are 3' about? Yes my love'?

“The arrival of their baby should be the biggest event for Guille and Bea, but everything is complicated by the unexpected return of an estranged mother-in-law. Guille fights to maintain peace and perfection, while Bea faces old wounds that open with secrets revealed,” says the official synopsis of 'Now are we 3? Yes my love'.

What is the cast of 'Now we are 3? Yes my love'?

Slavic Yidda as Bea

Julián Zucchi as Guille

Nancy Cavagnari as Cachita, Bea's mother

Saskia Bernaola as Marisol

Pietro Sibille as Alexander

Andrés Salas as Max

Patricia Portocarrero as Regina

Santiago Suarez as Czech

Renzo Schuller as Dr. Vlasica

Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño as Dr. Mario

Mayra Olivera as Allison

Eric Various as Facundo.

Nancy Cavagnari played Bea's mother (Yiddá Eslava) in 'Now are we 3? Yes my love'. Photo: Cinecolor Films Peru

Where to watch Yidda and Julián's films?

If you want to see 'Now are we 3? Yes my love', but you couldn't see its prequels 'Yes, my love' and 'Shall we get married? Yes, my love', we tell you that both films are also part of the catalog of Netflixso if you have a subscription to the famous streaming service, you can do a marathon with the whole family.

It is important to highlight that 'Now are we 3? Yes my love'as well as the other films that make up the trilogy, is suitable for people over 13 years old, because inappropriate language is used.

