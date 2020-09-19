Recently, a video went viral on social media in which a young man is seen parking the car in a small place with great beauty. This art of youth’s parallel parking affected thousands of people. PJ Biju, who hails from Kerala, presented a very good view of parallel parking in a small space without damaging the car. Even experienced drivers can fall behind in this art.

If you have seen the video of PJ Biju, then some stuntmen from around the world have done the same parallel parking. On Monday, Guinness World Records shared a video of amazing drivers parking parallel on Facebook. In fact, his parallel parking skill is excellent. Some of them have made world records and have received many accolades.

In the first clip of the three-minute video, Alastair Moffett of the UK has successfully executed a parallel parking feat. In his first attempt, he parked his car between two cars. There is a distance of only 34 centimeters between the front and rear car, in which Moffett easily engages his car.

For his next stunt, Alastair Moffett along with compatriots John and Trevor Moffett do triple car parallel parking. This British trio dismantled the previous record of triple car parallel parking by Jia Han, Lee Long and Xia Hongjun.

PJ Biju’s stunts from Kerala

Earlier, Biju, a resident of Mananthwadi in Kerala, was seen parking a white Innova at a small place. This video of him went viral on social media. On a small platform, he is seen reversing the car and with the help of the truck, he is seen to park the car very easily. Seeing Biju doing this, people passing by on the road also stop and look.

