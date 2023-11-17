Over the past month, a wave of protests has swept across the world demanding a boycott of brands that supported Israel in the armed conflict with Palestine. By calculations According to Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, since the conflict began, about 150 companies have issued statements condemning the Hamas attack. These include Procter & Gamble, Nike and other brands whose products are sold all over the world. Employees of these companies are demanding that management publicly voice their position after Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. At this time, both local companies and large foreign brands operating in dozens of countries were boycotted, including Disney, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Puma, Dior, L’Oreal, as well as other companies that chose to remain silent.

Hundreds of thousands of people are participating in protests against brands

Hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the position of brands. In Washington, about 300 thousand people took part in the demonstration, and in Istanbul activists came at Starbucks with speakers that played reminders that money spent in the cafe was going towards bombing civilians in Palestine.

Starbucks is accused of condemning a post on X (the former name of Twitter) by the Starbucks Workers United union in support of Palestine. The coffee chain said it strongly disagrees with the union’s views and that they “do not reflect the views, positions or beliefs of the company.” The conflict went to court: the company filed a claim against the trade union, and the latter filed a counterclaim.

A total boycott was announced against the sports brand Puma, which makes uniforms for the Israeli national football team. See also The construction of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station took five years

McDonald’s also came under fire after one of the chain’s restaurants in Israel provided free food to the Israeli army. At the same time, McDonald’s Malaysia was quick to issue a statement that it was “100 percent Muslim-owned” and donated funds to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Pro-Palestinian activists also disapproved of the actions of The Walt Disney Company, which promised to provide two million dollars in aid to Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7.

In turn, the Turkish parliament rejected the products of Coca-Cola and Nestle. The official statement said that the companies’ products were boycotted because they “support the genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.”

As Reuters reported, this is one of the first such gestures from the government or other major organizations due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Protest sentiments are also shared in Kazakhstan. So, a blogger from Almaty decided on camera getting rid of a gold Starbucks card while holding a Palestinian flag. And the girl, who works as a make-up artist in the country, said that she no longer works with clients using Estee Lauder, L’Oreal and Clinique cosmetics.

Among other things, Kazakhstanis massively announced a boycott of Starbucks and McDonald’s using the 2GIS application. Portal Stan.Kz brought screenshots of negative reviews.

The central driving force behind many boycotts against brands has been the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) organization. The organization’s website published a list of manufacturers “profiting from the genocide of Palestinians.” They are divided into groups according to the degree of boycott See also Cars and phone top-ups purchased with lover's money: man from La Spezia convicted of extortion

Dior boycotted after firing model Bella Hadid with pro-Palestinian stance

The French brand Dior did not escape a loud scandal either. After the publication of news that the brand’s management suspended the American model of Palestinian-Dutch origin Bella Hadid, a barrage of criticism fell on the fashion house. In the media it was saidthat Hadid was replaced by Israeli fashion model Maya Tager. At the same time, the brand’s management did not comment on the reasons for its decision.

Hadid’s fans were outraged by Dior’s action and boycotted it on social networks. On Instagram (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) and X (the hashtag #BoycottDior went viral, under which comments began to appear with mass criticism of the brand.

Bella Hadid in Dior advertising Frame: My Face Hunter /YouTube

Some netizens even called for a boycott of all brands that, along with Dior, are part of the LVMH conglomerate. Among them are Louis Vuitton Hennessy, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, Fendi, Bvlgari, Sephora, Valentino and others. “Boycott this Zionist brand!”, “Boycott all LVMH brands,” “I’ll spend my money elsewhere. For the last three years, I have bought exclusively cosmetics from Dior,” “Your perfume smells like blood,” “You are nothing without Hadid,” read the posts on the platforms.

However, later an anonymous insider reportedthat Hadid was not fired because of her pro-Palestinian position. According to the source, the contract between Dior and the model ended in March 2022. At the same time, he noted that Tager starred in commercials for the retailer along with British actress Anya Taylor-Joy even before the conflict began.

Hasbik rebelled against Israeli brands

In Russia, there is no protest activity against Israeli and pro-Israeli brands. Only the Dagestani blogger Khasbulla Magomedov, better known as Khasbik, called for blocking US and Israeli products.

Screen: @hasbulla.hushetskiy

He has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Palestine in numerous social media posts. In particular, the blogger posted the country’s flag with a heart and reminded Muslims of the importance of helping fellow believers. Against the backdrop of unrest at the Makhachkala airport, Khasbik published a picture with the words “We are against Jewish refugees” and calls not to rent apartments to them, not to carry them in cars and not to serve them in establishments. In his second post, Hasbik also condemned the administrators of the Flamingo Hotel in Khasavyurt, where Israelis allegedly live. According to Magomedov, they all need to be evicted, otherwise “the hotel will turn into ashes.”

Later, information appeared that the Prosecutor General’s Office would check Hasbik’s anti-Semitic statements. A statement about it was written by one of the subscribers, who believed that such posts could provoke unrest in Dagestan. In his opinion, a criminal case should be opened against the blogger under the article of inciting hatred and extremism. In subsequent posts, Hasbik denounced the protesters.

Despite Magomedov’s call to boycott Western brands, he himself noticed for using an iPhone.