Rolls-Royce presented this Boat Tail last weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, near Lake Como, Italy. It is the third Boat Tail they make. And it is also the last, to ensure that it remains an exclusive car. Rolls made this copy for a customer who wants to pay tribute to his father.

The father started his career in pearl trading. According to Rolls-Royce, this customer had ‘excellent knowledge of luxury’, which made the process of assembling the car a lot easier than with customers who sometimes have ‘interesting’ wishes.

The color of the exclusive Boat Tail is inspired by the buyer’s favorite pearls. Mother of pearl is incorporated into the instrument panel for an extra luxurious look. The clock in the dashboard comes from the buyer’s own collection.

The rear of the car opens with two centrally mounted hatches. In it you see a space that is covered with walnut wood and a nice picnic set. It is not known what engine is on the other side of the car. But if the customer has any sense, he opts for the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12.

What makes these cars really special is the craftsmanship that goes into them. It’s the details that count, such as the grille, which is made from a single block of aluminum. Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the boss of Rolls, calls it ‘the haute couture of our industry’.