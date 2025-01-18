“In case of death” is not just any iPad protector, it is part of a package designed for the most paranoid users, or for excessive pranksters. The Zugu company made the official announcement at the great technology event in Las Vegas, CES 2025. It is a kit with the most powerful version of the tablet 11-inch device from Apple, which is delivered inside a case capable of communicating with a app preloaded and a smart ring. The objective is stated quickly: erase all traces after death and give loved ones a last laugh with a light trolling.
We all deserve to die in peace
The idea of this kit is to distance the activities carried out in the tablet away from prying eyes and take all the secrets, virtually speaking, to the grave. The procedure is simple and begins when life ends, that is, when the smart ring detects the absence of a pulse, along with a drop in body temperature and blood oxygenation levels. Once it has been verified that it is not a false positive; such as if the owner takes off the ring to recharge the battery or for other reasons, the app receives the go-ahead for the next step.
#package #destroy #traces #iPad #die
