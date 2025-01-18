“In case of death” is not just any iPad protector, it is part of a package designed for the most paranoid users, or for excessive pranksters. The Zugu company made the official announcement at the great technology event in Las Vegas, CES 2025. It is a kit with the most powerful version of the tablet 11-inch device from Apple, which is delivered inside a case capable of communicating with a app preloaded and a smart ring. The objective is stated quickly: erase all traces after death and give loved ones a last laugh with a light trolling.

LG A purifier with a cat bed The LG AeroCatTower is a device designed for cat lovers who want to take care of the air quality in their home. Its name already suggests that it is an air purifier with a kind of nest at the top, perfect for housing the feline in the house. The real magic is that the system collects hair and dirt from it, preventing it from spreading throughout the rooms, acting directly at the source.

We all deserve to die in peace

The idea of ​​this kit is to distance the activities carried out in the tablet away from prying eyes and take all the secrets, virtually speaking, to the grave. The procedure is simple and begins when life ends, that is, when the smart ring detects the absence of a pulse, along with a drop in body temperature and blood oxygenation levels. Once it has been verified that it is not a false positive; such as if the owner takes off the ring to recharge the battery or for other reasons, the app receives the go-ahead for the next step.