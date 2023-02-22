The now ten-part Fast and Furious film series is full of classic Dodge Chargers, modern Nissan’s Skyline and Toyota’s Supra. Prices for the original movie cars are skyrocketing, but now you can buy one for ‘only’ 10,000 euros.

That the movie cars of The Fast and the furious have also become real celebrities, it becomes clear when a copy comes on the market. For example, one of the Toyota Supra used in the film already sold for half a million dollars.

But there are also cars that played a supporting role. Like, for example, this 2010 BMW 525d, which was used in the film F9: The fast saga. The BMW was one of the police cars that chased actors Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel across London.

10,089 euros for a real movie car

The car with 118,000 miles on the clock (189,900 kilometres) is offered by Baker Brothers in Surrey, UK and is only worth a fraction of other cars driven by the protagonists in the film. The asking price is only 8990 pounds (10,067 euros).

The rear-wheel drive BMW is one of a total of nine BMW 525ds purchased for the film, according to TopGear. Reportedly, five of the nine copies were killed during the shooting. They were all equipped with a 204 hp 3.0 liter six-cylinder diesel engine with two turbochargers.

For the film, this car is equipped with a hydraulic handbrake for easy drifting and a six-point harness is mounted on the back seat for the cameraman. The car is also equipped with police stickers, flashing lights and a fire extinguishing system.

The 8990 pounds that the British company asks for the car is barely higher than Dutch prices for an equivalent model with an equivalent mileage without film history. There will only be some BPM added and you should not find it annoying that the car is right-hand drive.