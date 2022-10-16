It must be one of the most frustrating things for the creators of concept cars: to create something clever and then three years later see the exact same idea go into production somewhere else. An excellent example is this blissful little Opel Maxx, a car that was already finished (as far as a concept is) when what would become the 1998 Smart City Coupe was still somewhere in the purgatory of its development stage.

The innovative Maxx was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1995, then again in Birmingham in October, but with Vauxhall logos hastily glued over the Opel lightning bolt, emphasizing the modular design that can be seen on virtually every level. car screeched.

The perfect plan, more than twenty years too early

Because indeed: the Maxx had a modular platform, innovative new methods in the aluminum construction, a high tech three-cylinder and a versatile, lifestyle-oriented interior. With all this, you could easily win a game of “new car announcement bingo” in 2022, let alone nearly 30 years ago. Add an electric version and you’re all set.

The idea was that there would be a convertible, a pick-up, a delivery variant and even an all-terrain vehicle version, giving buyers the opportunity to further personalize their cars with various extras after purchase. The interior was also completely flexible; you could shift the rear seats for enough space for four adults, or for two adults and more luggage space than in an Astra station wagon, Opel claimed.

Specifications of the Opel Maxx

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder produced a mighty 50 hp (83 hp now, if the money were worth factoring in inflation), went from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.1 seconds and consumed only 3.9 l/100 km. So it was a bit slower than other cars, but you could overtake them when they had to refuel. With its 650 kilos, the Opel Maxx was a real featherweight.

But that was also figuratively compared to the car that would come on the market. Its front-engined front-wheel drive setup was a bit ordinary next to the rear-engined Smart with its rear-engine. And the dashboard looked very much like a game console from the early 90s.

Ultimately, the appeal of the Smart was in its chic design and colorful palette, turning it into something of a fashion accessory for hip city types. If you had driven an Opel Maxx, you would have had to explain why it was cool, which doesn’t automatically make it cool. Perhaps it was wise that he never got the green light…