The cannabis law makes it easier to get a prescription for medical weed. The products are better and cheaper than on the black market – but the CSU sees “abuse as inevitable”.

Weed on prescription. Since the partial legalization of cannabis, this has become much easier in Germany. Not surprisingly, the number of prescriptions issued has increased noticeably in recent months. But a new report also shows another finding: medical cannabis is cheaper than black market weed. This is the result of a survey by the cannabis company Bloomwell, which IPPEN.MEDIA is available exclusively.

“Medical cannabis is sometimes half cheaper than on the black market”

The cannabis company has evaluated tens of thousands of prescriptions from January 2023 to June 2024. Cheap varieties are in demand. Half of the customers rely on grass, the price of which is less than nine euros per gram, which is cheaper than from dealers. According to Niklas Kouparanis, head of the Bloomwell Group, cannabis costs ten to 15 euros per gram on the black market. In contrast, according to the entrepreneur, “prices usually start at around five euros” for their offer. “Medical cannabis is sometimes half the price of the black market.”

The reason: Cannabis is very cheap and can be produced in large quantities. “This means that medical cannabis from the pharmacy in Germany is already more affordable than on the black market,” says Kouparanis. “That doesn’t exist in any other country in the world – only in Germany.” The grass from the pharmacy is usually imported. Most of it comes from countries with large cultivation areas and lots of sun, such as Africa or South America. Other important suppliers are North Macedonia, Portugal and Canada.

Cannabis entrepreneur Niklas Kouparanis. © Bloomwell Group/fkn

Easily issued cannabis prescriptions: CSU sees “abuse inevitable”

Medical cannabis has not always been as cheap as it is now. In April and May, prices rose, with some of the cheaper varieties costing more than ten euros. This was due to the enormous demand that some pharmacies could not keep up with. The Association of German Cannabis Patients criticized the “number of pseudo-patients” in an interview with our editorial team. This meant that even recreational users without medical problems could get a prescription.

Kouparanis stresses: “When you become a patient, you have to tell the truth.” He thinks it’s good that there is easier access to medical weed overall. “I don’t understand the discussion. I don’t understand what’s negative about it.” He continues: “We can be grateful for everyone who manages to switch from the illegal market to the legal medical cannabis system.”

The CSU, on the other hand, views this development critically. Prescriptions are issued too easily, and “abuse is inevitable,” said CSU health politician Stephan Pilsinger to our editorial team. “Everyone has ‘pain’ sometimes,” said the Munich member of parliament, alluding to prescriptions being issued for supposedly trivial matters such as sleeping disorders. “This law is just another example of insanity.”

The consumption of medical weed is safer, argues Kouparanis. “Just because of the quality, which corresponds to a medicine and is not mixed with cutting agents like black market cannabis.” That may be true, but entrepreneur Kouparanis also earns money the more cannabis patients there are.

Left: An employee of the cannabis company Cantourage holds trimmed cannabis flowers in his hands in the company’s production facility. Right: The finished medicinal cannabis ends up in distribution jars intended for pharmacies. © Daniel Karmann/dpa//Andreas Schmid/IPPEN.MEDIA (montage)

Cannabis has been available on prescription in Germany since March 2017, at that time mainly for serious illnesses. Thanks to the traffic light cannabis law, cannabis is no longer considered a narcotic. Prescribing has become easier. The Association of German Cannabis Patients feared shortages in April: “As a result, real cannabis patients will probably no longer be able to get the strains they are specifically used to in a few weeks.”

This scenario has not occurred at Bloomwell. “There are no shortages,” says Kouparanis. His company says it has recorded a 400 percent increase in prescriptions issued. “Of course, we have increasing patient numbers. But we still have enough medical cannabis for everyone.”

Medical cannabis: prescriptions have a THC content of 20 percent

The varieties on offer differ in the content of the active ingredient THC in hemp, meaning they have different strengths. There are also different modes of action. Some varieties are more relaxing, others are intoxicating. The average THC content of medical cannabis at Bloomwell is around 20 percent. Kouparanis cannot say how much that is compared to the black market. “That’s exactly the problem. Nobody knows how much THC the black market weed has.” There are no comprehensive measurements of this. However, in individual surveys, significantly higher THC levels than 20 percent have been measured.

One thing is certain: the higher the THC content, the more likely negative consequences are. According to a study published in the trade journal The Lancet published British study The number of addicts increases with higher THC levels. In addition, illnesses such as schizophrenia are more likely. (as)