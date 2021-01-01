Actress Vidya Balan entered the Bollywood industry with ‘Parineeta’ in 2005, but before that she made a mark in the TV industry by playing Radhika Mathur in a TV show ‘Hum Paanch’. Actress Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday on 1 January. Today she is going to do double celebration with New Year celebration. Let us tell you about her anecdote on the special occasion that Vidya had long ago told about getting Radhika’s character in the TV show ‘Hum Paanch’.

Vidya Balan joined the show when the show was completed one year on air. By then it had already become a big hit show. Vidya told that her mother was also a big fan of it. Actually Radhika was played by actress Amita Nangia in ‘Hum Paanch’ and was able to join the show a year later.

At a 2016 reunion ceremony at Zee TV’s Silver Jubilee, Vidya said, “I joined it a year after the show launched. During this time I was welcomed with great warmth. We all used to call each other by nicknames, which obviously I can’t share. ”

She added, “I did a few ad films and when I got a place in ‘Hum Paanch’ I auditioned for television shows. The show aired for the first time in 1995 and being fond of the show, my mother always used to say that she would love to see me in shows like ‘Hum Paanch’. A year later, I got a call from Ekta Kapoor, who asked me if I would like to play the role of Radhika Mathur? There was no limit to my happiness at that time and I wanted to shout and dance ur before placing the phone, but I just said, “Shure.”

Vidya also recounted her experience in an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, “It was a great experience how warm Shoma, Vandana and Bhairavi worked. I was a new actor who never faced the camera properly. Didn’t do it. Although I worked on a TV show as an amateur. “

Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichuria, Vandana Pathak and Ashok Saraf have also acted in Hum Paanch. The show aired from 1995 to 2006. Vidya has now joined the list of the country’s demanding actresses with hits such as ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’. Recently, her Shakuntala Devi was well liked by the people, which was highly appreciated by the people.