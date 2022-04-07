In 1958, artist Yves Klein opened an exhibition called “The Void” which saw him place a large closet in an empty room. Thousands of paying visitors showed up to a Paris gallery to see nothing.

Following the show’s success, the French artist took the idea a step further – giving collectors the chance to purchase a series of non-existent, entirely conceptual spaces in exchange for a hefty weight of pure gold.

+ T-shirt worn by Maradona in the “La Mano de Dios” goal to sell for US$5.2 million at auction

A handful of buyers accepted the offer. And on Wednesday, nearly 60 years after Klein’s death, one of the receipts he wrote to prove ownership of his invisible artwork sold for more than 1.06 million euros ($1.16 million). at Sotheby’s auction house in Paris.

Measuring less than 8 inches wide, the receipt grants ownership of one of Klein’s imaginary spaces, which he dubbed the “Zones of Immaterial Pictorial Sensitivity.” Designed to resemble a bank check, it is signed by the artist and dated December 7, 1959.

The receipt was originally given to antiques dealer Jacques Kugel and is among the few believed to have survived, Sotheby’s said in a press release ahead of the auction. This is not simply because Klein struggled to sell many of the imaginary works, but because he offered his customers a choice: keep the receipt or burn it in a ritual.

If they opted for the latter, they would be considered the “definitive owners” of the conceptual work. As part of Klein’s performance art, he would then burn the receipt in the presence of witnesses before dumping half of the gold he received into the River Seine.

Kugel chose to keep his own, and it has since been exhibited at major art institutions across Europe, including London’s Hayward Gallery and the Center Pompidou in Paris. The item is being put up for sale by art consultant and former gallery owner Loïc Malle, who is putting more than 100 items from his private collection up for auction.

In its auction catalogue, Sotheby’s compared Klein’s idea to NFTs, writing: “Some have likened the transfer of a sensitivity zone and the invention of receipts to an ancestor of the NFT, which allows for the exchange of intangible works. Since Klein kept a record of the successive owners of the ‘zones’, it’s easy to find another revolutionary concept here – the ‘blockchain’.”

Sotheby’s confirmed prior to the sale that the winning bidder would not only “become the keeper of this historic receipt, but also of Klein’s invisible artwork.”

Klein, who died in 1962, was a key figure in the nouveau réalisme (new realism) movement, which used art to subvert viewers’ perceptions of reality. In 1957, he opened an exhibition in Milan consisting of 11 blue canvases, identical in shape, tone and size. His best-known work, however, is the 1960 photograph “Leap into the Void,” which appeared to show the artist jumping off a high wall, although it was actually a composite of two separate images.

