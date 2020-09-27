Highlights: Political equations constantly changing in NDA and Grand Alliance before Bihar elections

Apart from the Grand Alliance, Kushwaha’s party RLSP may soon become an ally in NDA

Suspicion on LJP’s strategy with Chirag Paswan replaced

Elections in three phases in Bihar, voting on October 28, November 3 and 7, results will come on 10

The Bihar Election Date Announced has been announced, the first phase notification is also going to be released by the Election Commission on October 1. Despite this, the political equation has not been completely clear in both the major coalitions of the state, the NDA and the Grand Alliance. Suspense remains on which parties will be involved in both coalitions, who will get how many seats. In the NDA, due to the changed attitude of LJP’s JDU, everything is not being discussed. On the other hand, the formal announcement of the separation of Upendra Kushwaha’s party RLSP from the Grand Alliance is yet to be made. Along with this, everyone’s eyes are also on what the seat sharing formula will be in both the coalitions.

Kushwaha’s party can join NDA

The shape and size of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may see a change in the next one or two days before the Bihar elections. This is because the RLSP, headed by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, has decided to join the NDA in a day or two. After the RLSP parted ways with the Grand Alliance, the party’s national general secretary Madhav Anand said that talks were going on with the NDA. RLSP is a natural partner of NDA. A decision will be taken in a day or two. On the other hand, the BJP also does not want to leave any of its allies before the election, according to internal sources, the party will try its best to join the RLSP alliance.

Will VIP also be separated from Grand Alliance

Talking about the Grand Alliance, first Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM broke ties and joined NDA. Again, RLSP took a rebellion in the absence of any special attention in seat sharing. Not only this, the Mukesh Sahni-led VIP has also started looking for alternatives, the buzz is that soon he too can leave the RJD-led Grand Alliance. In this way, RJD, Congress as well as CPI-ML are currently showing prominence in the Grand Alliance.

What will be the strategy of Chirag Paswan?

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan-led LJP does not have much options, instead in the political situation, it will have to be seen what will be Chirag Paswan’s next strategy? Talk about the Lok Janshakti Party, a reliable source said that the parliamentary board has submitted its report on Sunday night to the party high command, after which the decision on the future strategy can be taken soon. He said that BJP cannot resent CM Nitish Kumar of Bihar. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan has constantly questioned the functioning of the state government, whether it is a case of corona infection, flood management or migrant labor or health infrastructure issues. The party president raised major issues seriously.

LJP will take a decision on the lines of 2005!

Not only this, in the meeting of the Parliamentary Party of LJP held in Delhi on 7 September, there were indications that LJP can contest 143 out of 243 seats in Bihar. The party fielded 42 candidates in the 2015 elections. Now the party hopes that it can perform in February 2005 with Badl Tavar in 2020. LJP can be seen in the role of kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly after the election. In fact, in the 2005 assembly elections, Chirag Paswan’s father had contested against the party RJD under the leadership of veteran LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, both parties were partners in the then UPA government at the Center.

All eyes on NDA’s seat sharing formula

Looking at its performance in the last four assembly elections, the LJP’s effort is to continue to play an ally with the BJP at the Center, however, the party’s plan for Bihar is quite different. Chirag has said many times that LJP does not have any agreement with JDU in the state. Similarly, JDU leaders have also stated that they have never contested the state assembly elections with the LJP. 2015 election LJP when Nitish Kumar’s party JDU contested with RJD in grand alliance with NDA. Later this grand alliance was broken. In such a changed situation, everyone’s eyes are on Chirag Paswan, what will be his future strategy?