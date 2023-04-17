“If you want an authentic, real driving experience, new vehicles just don’t offer the same feeling,” says Jonathan Ward, Icon 4×4’s boss. A new engine has few problems for Ward, fortunately. This 1974 Ford Bronco therefore gets a brand new 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT. Even more special: it is the hundredth car that Icon is taking care of.

Originally there was a six-cylinder in the Bronco. The new V8 makes 435 horsepower and dumps its gases through a stainless steel exhaust system, so noise shouldn’t be an issue. Unless you’re a neighbor. The engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive that sends power to all four wheels. Some modifications have been made to the chassis for the extra power.

Also a new undercarriage for the old Bronco

Furthermore, upgraded Brembo brakes, Fox Racing shock absorbers combined with Eibach springs, adjustable anti-roll bars and locking differentials have been installed. The paint is called ‘Cactus Gray’ and you may know it from the new Bronco. Icon has also applied its ‘Volcanic Black’ coating to the grille, mirrors, door handles and fuel cap.

The interior was tackled in collaboration with the Spinneyback company. The seats, parts of the door panels and the cargo area are now covered in ‘low-maintenance’ leather, which is ‘nearly indestructible’. The whole is finished with black aluminum trim. These can be found on the door panels, the steering wheel, the pedals and the dashboard.

‘Our happy place is building vintage vehicles that fit modern roads and modern drivers, but don’t try to be new cars,” says Ward. “It’s still a very old-fashioned relationship between driver and machine, one that doesn’t try to isolate the driver from the experience behind the wheel. In fact, part of Icon 4×4’s goal is to reconnect people with the mechanical.’

Furthermore, an air conditioning from Vintage Air and better audio with bluetooth has been installed. Do you also want an old Ford Bronco with a new V8 engine? Take into account prices around 180,000 euros, but then without taxes. And you still have to get the thing registered here.