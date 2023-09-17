With 100,000 kilometers behind it, this okkazie is just warming up.

Fernando Alonso did not enjoy his Grand Prix today in Singapore. The best man had to do it alone for Aston Martin today. Teammate Lance Stroll had thrown all his chances into the wall yesterday. The AMR23 is no longer as fast as it was at the beginning of the year compared to the competition. But from P8 onwards, points and perhaps a special podium were still in the cards.

However, not everything went well in the race. After a prosperous start, ‘Nando actually declined further and further. Including a time penalty and a very slow pit stop. But being overtaken by Ocon is what will undoubtedly sting the veteran the most. At the end, only the last place remained among today’s finishers: P15. It was nice to see that Fernando was close to Logan Sargeant right up to the finish because of the Emperor’s beard.

Despite the mediocre race, there was still a nice milestone for the 42-year-old. The man from Oviedo has become the first F1 driver ever to complete 100,000 racing kilometers in the premier class. Then we are only talking about Sundays.

FA was registered 373 times for an F1 race and 370 times it started. The accolades: two titles, 32 victories, 105 podiums and 2,231 points. In terms of talent, there certainly could have been more. At times ALO may have gotten in its own way. But hey, it works the way it works.

How long Fernando will continue is anyone’s guess. The way he decimated Lance this year shows that the forty-year-old has not yet lost any of his performance in terms of performance. But as David Coulthard wisely pointed out recently, some drivers don’t lose their energy with age speedbut the need.

Alonso doesn’t seem to want to stop and clearly has an enormous passion for the sport. But yes, will Aston Martin become a top team? And if not, will another top team give the old hand another chance? Probably not and then we see that the line can suddenly snap. Even with Alonso.

For now, however, we can still enjoy this okkazie with a ton on the counter. Whose deed. Then buy?

