Starting today, December 16, and until next January 6, 2022, the Winterfest 2021 event will take place in Fortnite. Over the next few days, users will have the opportunity to obtain a number of themed cosmetic items, as well as a couple of skins inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That’s right, from now on, you can get a Spider-Man skin. While there is already a special arachnid costume for this season, The new collaboration stars Tom Holland. To accompany this outfit, you can also purchase the Zendaya MJ skin.

During Winterfest 2021, Fortnite players will also be able to get two outfits, two peaks, two wraps, one glider, contrail, gesture, vestibule track, charge, screen, emoticon, spray and bannert two sets, two peaks, two envelopes, one glider, contrail, gesture, vestibule track , loading, screen, emoticons, spray and a banner.

The two outfits have a Christmas theme starting with Krisabelle and Polar Peely. Anyone who signs in through the Epic Games Launcher before January 6 can get a third Blizzabelle outfit. In related topics, a collaboration between Fortnite Y Cobra Kai.

