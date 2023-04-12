This occasion is obscure squared. And those are the best occasions.

The unsurpassed Chrysler Crossfire is not an everyday appearance on Dutch roads, but there are still more than 500 copies on the license plate. If you really want something special, you must have a Crossfire SRT-6, with supercharger. They are a factor fifty more rare in the Netherlands.

Can it get any more obscure than a Crossfire SRT-6…? Yes, because there is now a real Brabus Crossfire on Marktplaats. Or should we say: a Startech Crossfire, because Brabus used this alias for everything that is not German. Even though the Crossfire is subcutaneously as German as a bratwurst.

There was a Startech Crossfire with V8, but the tuner also tried something else with the Crossfire. This is a Crossfire 4.4 S. That means that the 3.2 liter V6 has been enlarged to 4.4 liters.

What exactly has this achieved? We dare not say that with certainty, but according to the license plate data, this car has 325 hp. Although the ad talks about 400 hp. In any case, it is considerably more than the 218 hp that the V6 normally delivers.

The RDW data says that the torque is 420 Nm, but that is probably because the car is wrongly registered as SRT-6. That happens to be exactly the torque that an SRT-6 delivers.

So this car should actually be put on the rollers, but one thing is certain: this Startech Crossfire has more than enough power for a compact coupé. And what makes this car extra fun: the 4.4 liter V6 is linked to a manual gearbox.

In terms of appearance, there are also a few subtle differences from a standard Crossfire. You can recognize the Startech Crossfire by the lip on the front bumper, the exhaust tips and of course the rims.

As with the standard Crossfire, the rear rims are larger than the front ones. However, these Monoblock V rims are not 18 and 19 inches in size, but 19 and 20 inches. We have seen these multi-piece rims on many a Brabus, but they look like they were made for the Crossfire.

We dare not say how many Crossfire 4.4s have been built, but assume that they can be counted on one hand. So if you want one, it’s now or never. On marketplace € 21,950 is asked for this sledgehammer Crossfire.

This article This obscure Marktplaats occasion has a 4.4 (!) Liter V6 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

