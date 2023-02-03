Have you ever wondered what an everyday electric SUV needs to drive 17,000 miles from the North Pole to the South Pole? As of today, that is no longer necessary, because Nissan has made this uncompromising Ariya together with Arctic Trucks. British couple Chris and Julie Ramsey take on the challenge of driving the Nissan Ariya from the North Pole to the South Pole.

The first change to the SUV that stands out is of course the four plastic wheel arches. But look at those wheels! The special rims are wrapped in 39-inch off-road tires. Furthermore, the Ariya has a considerably jacked up suspension and a roof rack with a drone on it, for beautiful pictures during the journey. Oh, and if you’re worried about the charging infrastructure at the North Pole: we’ve thought of that.

Solar panels and a coffee machine

The couple is towing a “moveable, renewable energy unit” with a lightweight wind turbine and solar panels. When the Ariya rests for a while, this trailer can recharge it. That should also fix the range problem. Another important addition is the espresso machine in the trunk to provide the occupants with the necessary energy.

Incidentally, the powertrain and the battery are standard: two electric motors, good for 395 hp and 600 Nm, and a battery of 87 kWh. This should allow the Nissan Ariya to travel 580 kilometers on a single charge. A quick calculation tells us that the Nissan Ariya will have to fully charge 47 times on its way from the North Pole to the South Pole. Just stand on it.