This 1992 Volkswagen Corrado has almost 345 thousand kilometers of experience, but you can’t tell!

You are just as happy to browse Marktplaats for special cars as we are! And if you come across something special, it is always plus 1 if you tip us. This nineties coupe landed on our digital doormat after a tip from Jaap.

We are talking about a completely original Volkswagen Corrado from 1992. Under the hood of the nineties coupé a 2.9 liter six-cylinder with 190 hp on paper. Now I grew up in the nineties myself, and then you wanted a coupe like that!

This copy has now driven almost 345 thousand kilometers, but that should not spoil the fun. The seller himself believes that this icon from the nineties can still cost almost 16 grand.

What do you get for that?

Well, a completely original Volkswagen Corrado 2.9 VR6! The engine and gearbox have just been overhauled and the car has new rubber, brakes and an original exhaust. Although a stainless steel exhaust might have been a better choice.

It has handsome alloy wheels, central door locking and electric front windows. In addition, tinted glass, a sliding roof and… yes, in the nineties just another option: a wing mirror on the right! Yes Yes!

Anything else? Yes, the Corrado has ABS and power steering. What more do you want now? A nice price for a car that is over thirty years old, but you can get your Wu Tang Clan hat out of the mothballs and enjoy cruising on the tunes of the car radio including cassette deck, which also dates from the nineties.

If you want to study it all a bit more closely, or retrieve childhood memories of the nineties coupé, you can do so by visiting the ad itself to watch. Just buy!?

