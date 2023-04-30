Saturday, April 29, 2023



Updated 04/30/2023 00:26h.

This week marks one year of the motion of no confidence that precipitated the end of the PP government and Carolina Gracia rushes the last month before the elections to consider several of the promises that gave meaning to that change of government fulfilled. “This next week we will raise the next budgets to the Governing Board.”

–This week marks one year of the motion of no confidence, what is your balance?

–Well, I think that a year after the motion of censure, it is precisely when you can see the result of what it has been used for. We were very clear that we were coming to unblock Orihuela and we have managed to turn electoral promises into reality in aspects such as the Sports City. And our spirit is to continue in this line, unblocking and solving the problems that we have inherited, which have not been few.

-One of the main ones that, they said, motivated the motion were the budgets, but we continue without them.

–I have always recognized that it was one of my greatest frustrations. I did not imagine that it was going to be so complicated to be able to balance only the current expenses of the City Council. Even so, we have increased the staff of the Local Police by 94 agents. We have also increased the number of Urban Cleaning workers by 42 and we have consolidated temporary workers. Since 2018 we have had a budget that does not adapt to reality and, nevertheless, all the contracts have been renewed. Even with everything, the company that has prepared this draft budget has made an effort and today I can confirm that the budget is balanced to be able to present itself next week to the Governing Board. Some will call him an electoralist, but I think it was almost a moral obligation, not just a legal one. And I know that I have the support of Ciudadanos.

-This full past, the credit modification to recover the Oriol center went ahead, but nothing is known about the old asylum

–Yesterday (for Thursday) was to do real politics again. And more than a milestone for this government, it was to cover an outstanding debt since 2019 with users. It is important that promises are kept. And we made it very clear to the Association of Parents when the vice president came that we wanted to coordinate with the Generalitat to balance the works that they have to carry out in the nursing home with the works that are now going to be able to be tendered in the Palmeral and to be able, well, to do that the return of the residents coincides with that of the users.

–Regarding the Sports City, you had a meeting with the CHS to study flood zones, what conclusion did you reach?

-Well, the result of that meeting was quite positive because, in addition, within the preferential flow areas, it became clear that the City Council’s option is the safest. Based on this, the two minor contracts to carry out the hydrological study and the Special Plan have just been signed. Without that statement that was obtained after that plenary session, it was impossible to start talking with the Confederation and, above all, that, already in the next legislature, it could be raised with the Local Sports Council and with the clubs. Above all, we want to be able to commission the project. Although I also want to remember that, as we already said, these studies will later require some procedures from the Ministry that obviously will not take five months. It will take a year and a half.

–Last year they announced the unblocking of the Xaloc Office and the San Juan de Dios Museum, what has happened?

–The first thing is that we had to modify the agreement proposal that the previous government had signed because it was wrong in terms of amounts. Now at the point where we find ourselves is that we need to hire the person who has to be in that office. He is being seen in an intervention and, when he has the go-ahead, he will be hired and will start working. I don’t think there is any downside to opening it. And as for the museum, the subsidy was lost, so the part that remains pending will have to be borne by the City Council. But we have enough remnants to be able to face it.

– A few weeks ago, he decided to remove Ángel Noguera as mayor of Infrastructures, but he continues to be paid as a government councilor and goes to work at the Department

–It is a matter to which we have once again given democratic normality. It was necessary to withdraw the Infrastructure powers and the decision was quick and without any type of confrontation. And I think what councilor Noguera meant was that obviously all the issues that had worried him up to now he was going to review. But it is not true that he is signing anything or that he is doing anything that he does not have to do. I have the powers delegated to the mayor’s office until I decide to give them to a new councilor. What I do tell you is that I believe that once again normality has occurred and that you have realized every time you have touched on the decisions that are made. This is one more.

–If the reason for removing Noguera was that investigation, why not do the same with Luisa Boné?

–I think that wanting to compare these issues is wrong. We have statutes and a government pact that includes what both the PSPV and Ciudadanos say. We respect it because we understand that being investigated is a procedural guarantee in any judicial proceeding that can be initiated. The current case, which only affects Mr. Noguera, is a second complaint that obviously falls in an area and that has contracts that depend on that contract and that we believe it was time for the political leader to change in order to continue with normality in the area. To this day, what our statutes establish is still in force and Mr. Noguera does not have an oral trial, as for example happens with the PP candidate.

–And isn’t it inconsistent to attack Pepe Vegara for being accused in a case that affects his company and, nevertheless, keeping two councilors under investigation for their public management?

-The situation of Pepe Vegara is more serious judicially than the point in which Luisa Boné and Ángel Noguera are. My group does not accuse you of anything. He has a summons that will make him go through a trial and we understand that it is not what corresponds to be a candidate of the Popular Party. No more. And we have also been prudent. We have waited for him to be an official candidate once the candidacies were published in the bulletin and therefore he is not comparable. And if we start to compare, I think his situation is worse. Sincerely.

–This last year we have witnessed the approval of the urbanization of Cala Mosca, is it the most difficult decision you have made?

–Well, I have had to make many difficult decisions throughout this year, but it is still one. The Socialist Party, even though some insist on saying that this mayoress will go down in history for being the one who approved Cala Mosca, they lie, but also blatantly. While I have been a spokesperson for the PSOE in the opposition, I voted against it. And what I have done now has been that, once the files had all the favorable technical reports, I continued with the processing of a file, despite the fact that I would have liked it not to have happened. I have been the only mayor who has directly proposed to the builder to negotiate and explore another urban route in any other area of ​​the municipality to prevent this from happening. Even the spokesman for Cambiemos himself in 2017 recognized that, if the Environmental Impact report was favourable, Cala Mosca was finished.

–However, your abstention in the Governing Board does not cease to attract attention when they could have voted against. Citizens, after all, have a majority.

-Well, that would be a comfortable position that can normally be exercised more in the opposition than in the government. That abstention is motivated because it was this mayoress who requests the withdrawal of that file from the module of the Governing Board to request a report from the general secretary. A report that was not mandatory, but that has provided an improvement with respect to the first proposal from the Urban Planning area. I once again thank both the councilor and the technician for taking into account the considerations of the report. If these improvements are not incorporated, perhaps the builder today could decide to sell that general plan or sell the plots and they would not be conditioned on anything. This way that won’t happen. Then it was also a responsible vote, because once the maximum legal representative of the City Council is involved in issuing a report, the minimum was abstention.

-The PP says that it would have been pressured by Ciudadanos to approve this file, have you felt that way?

That’s science fiction. In fact, they said in that statement that they had not been able to approve the accounts of a municipal company because of this matter. Which is uncertain. It is true that the Citizens counselor was absent, but two more counselors who had delegated the vote to this president were also absent. And so the accounts cannot be formulated. But it is that, at the same time, they did not tell that the day before the mayor Noguera normally participated in the Ildo Board of Directors and the PP councilor, Víctor Valverde, was there. Therefore, I have not had any pressure beyond the letters that the builder has sent me threatening me to bring this matter before the Governing Board. And I have done it when I have considered that I had all the reports. This is not pressure from Citizens, it is a conclusive file with all the reports and that, as the general director of Compromís herself said, once she had all that, she had to resolve and the City Council in this case too.