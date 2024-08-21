As an essential part of a plan to reconnect an old neighborhoodhe New York City government, United States, will demolish Interstate 81one of the oldest in the country, and will then proceed to level just over two and a half kilometers of its route.

Built in the 1960s, The highway changed the lives of citizens forever who live nearby, destroying orchards that were essential to their way of life and separating homes from white, wealthy neighborhoods, hospitals and schools, the outlet reported. CBS News.

The highway initially served as a dividing line in the city of Syracuse, but it also critically affected communities in the region. Federal records indicate that Citizens living near highways suffer higher levels of pollution, have higher rates of asthma and the Incomes and property values ​​are generally lower.

Despite the ambitious project that seeks to reshape the roots of rural communities in the United States, in other states, such as South Carolina, Authorities plan to continue expanding highwaysOne of the most obvious examples is Interstate 526 in North Charleston, where expansion is “inevitable” according to Mayor Reggie Burgess.

The governor’s words on the demolition of the highway

Regarding the project that seeks to reconnect neighborhoods in the United States, for which Syracuse received US$3,000,000,000 in federal grants, Governor Ben Walsh assured that the road will be demolished as “A scar that runs through the heart of our city“. Thus, The current section will be replaced with a network of pedestrian streets with shops and stop signs..

The mayor of Syracuse said that "we have the opportunity to rebuild the fabric of our cities and bring people together."

The governor then argued that “we cannot undo the mistakes of the past,” adding that “we can try to correct them this time and We have the opportunity to rebuild the fabric of our cities and bring people together.“.