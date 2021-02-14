The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach is in focus as an advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel in the corona pandemic. He polarizes because quite a few Germans see in him a face of restrictions.

This polarization is particularly evident in social media. Above all, the hatred that Lauterbach faces has increased more and more in recent weeks. Via Twitter he reported on this hatred and gave insights into his emotional life. “I’m a politician and a scientist, I can handle a lot,” said Lauterbach. But this new wave of hatred is “intimidating” and “hard to bear”.

Lauterbach writes that his office desks are full of reports and investigative dangers. “It is always an attempt to intimidate warning voices.”

The epidemiologist and doctor made a similar statement in an interview with “Spiegel”. All the correspondence with prosecutors and investigators connected with threats against him made him very thoughtful, Lauterbach says.

“I try to hide that as much as possible. I’ve also been in politics for a long time and can take a lot. But I have to say: The hatred that is raining down on me at the moment dwarfs everything that I have experienced so far, ”said Lauterbach. The current threats add a new dimension of verbal brutality, “a new language that really upsets me”.

The explanation for these intensified attacks is obvious to him: the lack of relaxation. “People are angry because the federal government has not promised any easing, despite the falling number of cases, but remains cautious,” said Lauterbach. In view of the impending third wave, this is only consistent and correct. “Now are the toughest months of the pandemic,” said Lauterbach.

And since Lauterbach is an advisor to the federal government in the corona pandemic, the lack of easing falls back on him from the point of view of some people.

“In between it had become much quieter, the insults had decreased. Now the hatred is back. It has clearly escalated – and seems to be becoming more and more radical, ”said Lauterbach. “These people want to silence others and me, by all means.”

According to Lauterbach, he knows some scientists who are now much more cautious after threats on the Internet, without naming them. He can understand this step well, because he has already had to change his life and is now being advised by security experts.

There was a situation when he had to call for help

Because he, too, says that he can never completely rule out “that some violent victim or even a mentally ill person does not actually do violence to me or my family,” said Lauterbach.

He even revealed to the “Spiegel” that he had already been physically attacked once. There was a situation “in which I also had to call for help,” said the SPD politician, without going into detail.

Adjusting his life to the circumstances is one thing, but he doesn’t even think about buckling and therefore adapting his opinion. “This is about the health of the country,” says Lauterbach. “And I will continue, like many others, to make my contribution so that we can get through this pandemic with as few deaths as possible and with people permanently ill.”