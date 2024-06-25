There is another fast Volkswagen with four-wheel drive. Of course, we are talking about a Golf R here. But this Golf R does not come alone. This time the hatchback brings a longer Variant. This is the second launch of a new Golf in the fifty-year existence of the Golfs, because earlier this month a Golf 8 GTI Clubsport was already launched. That Clubsport has to bow to the new R in terms of power.

The Golf 8 R is the most powerful street Golf that has ever left the Wolfsburg factory with no less than 333 hp. The new R shares that title with R 333 and the Golf 20 Years. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The power source ensures that the 0-100 time of the new Golf 8.5 R is 4.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds for the Variant.

Drift mode is present in the Volkswagen Golf 8 R

Not only is the top speed of the new R 270 km/h when you order the Performance package. This gives the R the highest top speed of a VW ever. The Gulf must also share this title. In this case with the Arteon R Shooting Brake. Just like with the Clubsport, you also get an Akrapovic exhaust system for the fast Wolfsburger, which should provide sufficient rolls and pops according to Volkswagen. Nice to turn on with the drift mode. Yes, the R has a drift mode.

There is also something called the G-meter. This is a kind of playing mode in which you can practice 0-100, 80-120 and the quarter mile. Five lights appear on the driver’s display, lighting together and then going out, just like at a race start. Don’t be too early, because the system also detects false starts.

Just as Audi did with the updated RS 3, the Volkswagen Golf 8 R torque vectoring. This allows the car to brake the inner wheels in case of understeer and accelerate the outer wheels. This means you have less chance of losing grip in fast corners, which means you should be able to complete a lap of the Nordschleife quite quickly.

What else is new about the Golf R 8.5?

Just like the Clubsport, the Volkswagen Golf R now also has an illuminated VW logo in the nose. There is also a new infotainment system. The new headlights are brighter and stronger and look more pointed from the nose. This shape can also be seen in the rear lights. And there is even more good news.

Photo: © Volkswagen

There will also be an ode to the R32 Golf 4. That is where the whole phenomenon of a Golf R started. The Volkswagen Golf 8 R Black Edition that you see above is indeed completely black. Even the headlights are dark inside. Unfortunately, it does not have the VR6 engine, but the car does have the benefits of the Performance package as standard. We do not yet know what the Volkswagen Golf R and Variant will cost.