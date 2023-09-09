Camping is great if you forget about bringing the tent, setting up the tent, sitting in front of the tent and sleeping in the tent. The Swedish Thule – which you know from its bicycle carriers and roof boxes – has come up with a smart new tent that can ease the pain somewhat. You can mount this fold-out tent on the tow bar and set it up very easily.

Many roof tents are easy to set up, but then you always have one of those on your roof – and you will also have to fold it up again when you go to get groceries at Carrefour. Because you are not going to pay those outrageous prices at the camping shop. A trailer tent solves the space problem, but it limits your speed.

The tent for the towbar is set up very quickly

The Thule Outset is a tent that you place on the towbar, just like a bicycle carrier. All you have to do is place a frame behind your car and unfold your tent on it. You’ll be standing in a minute. This way you also sleep a bit above the ground, which is nice when it rains heavily. You can disconnect the temporary accommodation, so that you can simply get your car back to get Gouda cheese.

Thule does not communicate prices on the website, but every now and then we come across a price of 4,000 euros. You should be able to hang this tent on your tow bar in the spring of 2024. No patience? Thule is not the first with a so-called ‘hitch tent’. And you can always just buy a throwing tent and put it in the back of the car.

