At first glance, hydrogen as fuel for cars seems to be the ideal solution; we rebuild the gas stations and the fuel cars and get on with our lives. The problem is that a lot of energy is lost when making hydrogen and then again when it is burned. An electric car goes further with the same amount of power. What comes next? A diesel car on synthetic fuel, apparently.

Researchers at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW) report a small breakthrough in the field of synthetic fuels. They have made synthetic diesel from used frying oil. Now that’s nothing new, but they only need 1 kWh per liter to brew the stuff. So driving a diesel for 100 kilometers only takes about 5 kWh. Come on, the Touareg V8 TDI in the picture maybe a little more.

Diesel more efficient than EV?

An electric car such as a Tesla Model 3 quickly needs 15 kWh for 100 kilometers. A car that runs on synthetic diesel therefore uses energy more efficiently than an electric car. And not only that, the synthetic fuel would be climate neutral, according to the researchers. In addition, it is being examined whether plastic waste can also be used as a raw material for the artificial diesel.

All diesel vehicles can run on the stuff

Diesel cars, but also diesel trucks, can drive on the stuff without modifications. Now this sounds like the umpteenth invention that you don’t hear about, but the Hamburg Nexxoil wants to build a production facility by the end of this year to burn the synthetic diesel. Two tons of climate-neutral diesel must be produced per week.