What should a truck on TopGear do? Mwah, looks thick, it has a V8 and this Scania produces 660 hp. Only when we started reading the text with the press release did it turn out that it was also from a well-known driver. Esmeralda Tol from the television program Girls who drive can drive this truck.

We’re not fully up to speed, but apparently this Scania has the latest generation V8 engine and the truck got the King of the Road package. For the LAW Tol company, this is the strongest truck in the fleet. It is used to transport excavators to construction sites throughout the Benelux.

The interior is custom made and the paint is also unique to the Scania. ‘I also wanted Alcoa rims because I also have them on my low-loader, a special rear bumper, a bull bar, extra spotlights, custom-made skirts, a catwalk with beautiful teardrop plates and so on,’ says the driver. All these adjustments will hopefully give the truck a place in the election of Most Beautiful Truck in the Netherlands.