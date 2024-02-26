For a while, the EHS was the only MG that you could buy in the Netherlands and Belgium with a combustion engine. Just like the upcoming MG Cyberster, you have to think about the engine sounds for the other models yourself. The Chinese-British car brand is showing a new hatchback at the Geneva Motor Show and for a change this MG 3 is not an EV.

The new MG 3 has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 102 hp that is assisted by two electric motors. Together with those e-motors, the total power goes to 195 hp and the torque is 425 Nm. While some brands now even have a ten-speed automatic transmission, the hybrid MG 3 has an automatic transmission with only three gears.

Three gears doesn't sound like much and if there was only a petrol engine, it would undoubtedly feel like you always have to accelerate in two. But according to MG, the electric motor does the most heavy work and electric motors generally do not need gears. The petrol engine mainly supports the electric motor and takes over at high speeds.

The hybrid MG 3 can drive completely electrically

In Sport mode, the MG 3 can reach 100 km/h after eight seconds. Top speed is 170 km/h unless you select electric mode, then top speed is 80 km/h. The power required for this comes from a 1.83-kWh battery that runs at 350 volts. You cannot charge the hybrid MG 3 with a plug; the petrol engine charges the battery and energy is recovered during braking.

MG claims that this is the fastest hybrid in the so-called B segment. So these are the small hatchbacks. We immediately believe this claim, but the specification of hybrid makes it a bit easier. For example, the Polo GTI is a bit faster, not to mention the Toyota GR Yaris. Although this will be a lot cheaper.

The interior of the MG 3

Inside, there's a 7-inch driver display and a 10.25-inch screen on the dashboard. In addition, items such as navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, four USB ports, parking sensors and a rear camera are standard. Everything else looks neat. It's funny that the handlebars have a kind of racing stripe, but at the bottom of the hoop.

MG does not yet share prices for the 3. We also do not yet know when we can expect it here in the showroom.