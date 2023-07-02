The first of a three-part Overwatch mini-series will debut on July 6th, 2023.

Called Genesis, the series – which is one of the franchise’s first 2D animations to go beyond the backstories of individual characters – will explore events before the Omnic Crisis uprising which saw a series of lethal, hostile robots attack humanity.

GENESIS – PART ONE: DAWN | OVERWATCH 2 MINI-SERIES.

Blizzard’s holding its cards close to its chest, but the teaser above gives us a peek at some familiar faces, including Ana, Reinhardt, and Reaper.

As yet, there are no confirmed dates for the rest of the series, but the first, Genesis – Part One: Dawn, will debut on YouTube at 5pm BST UK time (6pm mainland Europe, 9am PDT, 12 noon EDT).

You can hit the button on the teaser embedded above to remind you when it goes live later this week (thanks, VG24/7).

Blizzard has laid out more of its plans for Overwatch 2’s Invasion update, which is due to arrive this August and is set to include “new Story Missions, an all-new PVP core game mode, new ways to build on your skills with your favorite heroes… and a new Support hero” for Overwatch 2: Invasion.

This includes a paid-for add-on that includes “permanent access” to three story missions, which will cost $15.

These story missions will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg, with each location featuring “massive maps” and “complex objectives”. Players will find themselves taking on the series’ Null Sector group, with the story set to continue in future seasons of the game.