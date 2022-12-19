A 4×4² and stylish? Yes, you can.

The G 63 4×4² is not the most stylish car that Mercedes currently has in its range. It is above all a very brutal appearance, which is intended to impress. No doubt it’s also a capable all-terrain vehicle, but that’s not why people buy this car. It is mainly an ordinary showpiece, to put it bluntly.

Yet even the most ordinary Mercedes can be stylish, it turns out. For this, an aftermarket party from Poland was involved. Carlex Design has given the brand new G 63 4×4² a completely new interior that perfectly matches the beautiful exterior colour.

The interior has never been the strongest point of the G class, but with the new generation it has been considerably improved. Now that Carlex has gone over it again, we can perhaps speak of the most beautiful G-class interior ever.

As usual, Carlex didn’t do half a job with this G 63 4×4². The entire interior has been reupholstered from front to back. The seats, dashboard and doors are finished in beautiful light brown leather, while the headliner and trunk are finished in brown Alcantara. Together with the dark brown exterior, this results in a very tasty overall picture.

What carlex we don’t know for such an extensive interior treatment, but that will undoubtedly be a very expensive joke. Incidentally, we do not yet know what the new G 63 4 × 4² should cost in the Netherlands. We do know that copies are for sale in Germany for 4.5 to 5 tons. So that doesn’t bode well.

