Behold, the Nyobolt EV. If you think it looks suspiciously like a Lotus Elise, you’re right. The designer of this car is Julian Thomson, who also drew the original Elise. The car you see above should showcase the advanced battery technology from the Nyobolt company. Because that battery tech is rather impressive.

The electric concept car has a 35-kWh battery with a claimed range of 250 kilometers. Not a lot of driving range indeed, but there is something in return. According to Nyobolt, the EV can be fully charged in six minutes. Six minutes! The technology should also hold up well. After more than 2,000 tests, no significant losses in charging speed were found.

Larger battery packs are also possible

And the company can expand the battery so that larger vehicles such as trucks can also drive it. Certainly if the loading speeds increase somewhat, means of transport can also continue their way after six minutes (or let it be ten minutes). But for now, the company is focusing on smaller and lighter batteries, which also require fewer raw materials.

Besides the fact that waiting is stupid, the Nyobolt company has another good motivation to develop a battery that can charge in six minutes. The company sees that 40 percent of households in the United Kingdom do not have a charging station in front of their door. So these people have to charge on the go – and it’s nice if that can be done in a few minutes.

Why did Nyobolt have such a beautiful car designed?

Because pictures of batteries and people in white lab coats don’t make much of an impression, Nyobolt asked the designer to draw this gem. After that, the Callum company built the physical concept car. The body is carbon fiber and it sits on 19-inch wheels. The Nyobolt EV is 150 millimeters longer and 100 millimeters wider than the original Elise.

An electric Lotus, we know that idea…

It is not the first time that a Lotus has been used as a demonstration for EV targets. Tesla’s first Roadster also used a Lotus as a base. That company now seems to be running fine, although we have been waiting for the new Roadster for a while now. How long do we have to wait for this Nyobolt? Probably for a long time, because the company would like to sell the battery technology, but not necessarily the car.