After a lifetime to fight HIV, beautiful-gail Bekker finally sighted the cessation of the epidemic. For decades, HIV experts dreamed with a vaccine that blocked the chain of ongoing infections, which still contracts the virus more than one million people a year worldwide. Bekker, a 62 -year -old medical professor at the University of Cabo, had identified a medicine that could do precisely that.

However, and thanks to the executive orders of the Trump Administration for the cuts of funds to international aid units, it is not clear if this medicine will see the light someday.

How did Lenacapavir emerge?

At the 2024 AIDS Conference held in Munich last July, Bekker triumphantly announced the results of its Purpose Clinical trial. a 100% efficacy when interrupting the function of the virus capsid protein, which It allows you to replicate.

Compared to the daily pills of pre -exposition prophylaxis (PRE), which perform a similar work, the injection is only required every six months. Although it is not strictly a vaccine, Lenacapavir promises to be the closest thing. The prestigious magazine Science He appointed him “the progress of the year 2024”, and Gilead promised to manufacture 10 million doses by 2026, sufficient to treat 2.5 million people, before the regulatory approval provided by the end of this year.

A collaboration effort between the drug financing initiative The Global Fund and Pepfar, the World Program against HIV/AIDS of the US government, had pledged to acquire 2 million of those doses in the course of three years, which would be allocated to The countries with the highest incidence of HIV, especially in sub -Saharan Africa. But with the decision of President Donald Trump to freeze all foreign aid funds, this plan has suffered a serious ravage.

“Disánimo and the feeling of tragedy abounds. Because just as we have had the advance, we also see how the resource taps are closed; we had a plan to supply the product through Pepfar and the World Fund while we waited for the appearance of the generic versions, which will take between 18 months and two years.

Although a 90 -day temporary exemption has been issued for Pepfar financing, only the financing of antiretroviral treatments that save the lives of seropositive persons has only been restored. The existing forms of PREP are covered only for pregnant or breastfeeding people. There are no indications that the planned purchase of Lenacapavir will be met.

What will happen to infection control?

According to Kenneth Ngure, HIV prevention expert in Keny: “Although the world fund is associated with others, they will not be able to reach the dose number they had promised. This change of play could accelerate the end of HIV as a threat to public health, but it seems that access will be compromised.”

For Ngure and others, there is a feeling that history is repeated. The main limitation of the PRE is that the adhesion is scarce, and the studies show that the recipients have difficulty accessing or forgetting to take the daily pills and feel stigmatized in doing so. “We know that, especially for young people, taking a daily pill of PREP is a challenge. We have tried all kinds of things, such as sending text messages.” He adds that even São Paulo is giving the PREP in a dispensed machine, however, it is very difficult to take something daily when he is not sick or if taken by caution.