If you had something in the back of your mind that cruise ships were outdated and that they will cease to exist in a while, then you are probably wrong. This is the Norwegian Prima, a brand new cruise ship of 294 meters long and over 144,000,000 kilos. The last of its kind then? Don’t be silly: the cruise ship will have seven sister ships of the same class.

Let’s stick with the Norwegian Prima for now. The cruise ship was built in Italy and was recently delivered. This month he will leave on his first journey with Amsterdam as final destination. What strikes us: at the top of the Norwegian Prima there is a go-kart track. Apparently you can race there with fifteen people at the same time.

Go karting with a view over the ocean

The go-kart track has three floors and is said to be 420 meters long. Hopefully the gates are solid, otherwise you better hope Lakitu is around (that’s that guy on that little cloud in Mario Kart). The karts reach 50 km/h and during the rounds you have a fantastic view over the ocean and the yellow-brown smoke that the pleasure ship pumps into the air.

Just below the go-kart track is a dry slide that, according to Norwegian Cruise Line, generates more g-forces than an accelerating F1 car. We have to say that the 0-100 time of an F1 car is not very spectacular, but a slide of ten floors sounds great. Norwegian Prima will depart on its maiden voyage on August 27, 2022. He will bring 3,100 guests from Reykjavik to Amsterdam in eight days.