In 2019, LG surprised with the launch of LG Tiiunan innovative indoor grower designed to facilitate gardening at home in the company of technology. Now, the Korean firm goes one step further with a new product with which you can have a garden inside your house, but at the same time serving as a decorative lampoffering a curious and modern solution for growing plants next to your sofa.

This is the LG lamp with which you can grow your plants at home

The device, which will be exhibited at the CES (Consumer Electronic Show) of 2025 in January, integrates an adjustable lamp that acts as a grow light for a tray with capacity for up to 20 plants. As explained from The Vergeworks as an ambient lighting source for the room with two lighting modes: During the day, the light points downward to promote plant growth, and at night, it points upward to illuminate the home.

LG Indoor Home Grow Lamp LG

Its features include a water tank with a capacity of 1.5 gallons (about 6 liters) that automatically dispenses water and necessary nutrients depending on the quantity and type of plants, ensuring correct growth. Besides, LG will present a more compact version of this device, with a side table-style design that includes a grow lamp over a group of plants.





LG Indoor Home Grow Lamp LG

Both models are Compatible with LG ThinQ appallowing users to adjust light settings and manage cultivation programs remotelyeven when they are not at home. Although the brand has mentioned that this new design has a higher water capacity than its previous models, it still has not revealed details about the price or its availability.

