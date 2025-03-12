LG shared an advance from Artcool Ai Air, its new high -end air conditioning that accommodates the preferences of the users, providing heating or soda to the room in which it is installed. According to James Lee, president of LG is Company, “his system combines the sophisticated design and avant -garde to offer personalized comfort, style Premium and smart energy saving. “

Artcool AI Air has two main features that distinguish him from the rest of the proposals in the market: Its possibility of directing the stream of fresh air based on the presence and position of the occupants, thanks to their compatibility with the app Thinkq, and its ability to detect open windows and thus automatically move to a mode of energy saving, avoiding unnecessary light spending. All these functions are managed by artificial intelligence.

Honor has a new AI agent who can read and understand your screen Honor UI Agent, driven by Google’s Gemini 2 model, offers a vision of artificial intelligence agents in Android.

Compact, minimalist and functional

Although the complete specifications of the LG Artcool AI Air are not yet known, the South Korean giant shared some images and has broken down some of the most distinctive characteristics based on AI. The design is nothing out of the ordinary: it maintains the square lines and the metallic material of every cooling system, but its minimalist style supports its adaptability in a wide variety of environments.

The most significant change with respect to the previous models of Artcool is that the manufacturer left the color and opted for a dark grayspecifically designed to camouflage themselves in the rooms as if they were paintings or digital photo frames. The combination of the lower rack and mobile fins allows you to direct the air stream with great precision towards the people who occupy a room, which are detected by the integrated sensors, managed by AI KW Manager, a generative tool that analyzes the temperature inside the home in real time. This machine is a wink to the Torre Turboblade de Shark fan, which gave the option to blow the air in two different directions.

Window detection tools and people detection sensor contribute to energy waste prevention. The first mechanism activates energy saving mode when it detects a sudden temperature change, while the second activates savings mode when the room has been unoccupied for a while.

Everything is also monitored by the official LG Thinq application that can be connected to domestic devices. Hopefully the company will share the details about the launch and the price soon.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.