Despite the massive loss of subscribers, Netflix continue to invest in your original content. Everything indicates that the streaming giant has realized the enormous attention that its horror titles and hidden mysteries receive. Therefore, after the playful and captivating plot of “Choose or die”, one of the most recent additions to the service’s catalog is “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes”.

This macabre proposal tells a disturbing story that was hidden under the subtle image of a red nose and clown makeup. In that sense, here we tell you more details about that shady character, whose bloody, real crimes inspired Stephen King to create to penny-wise and they even served as the basis for series like “American horror story”.

The disturbing Netflix docuseries will recount the atrocities of John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Change of strategy: Netflix would cost less, but would include advertising in its service

What is “The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” about?

“He dined with the powerful. She preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior lurked the hideous darkness of a sadistic serial killer,” reads the official synopsis.

This bet, structured as a documentary, follows the fall of one of the most famous serial killers in the United States in the 70s: John Waye Gacy. The subject, who used to dress up as the infamous clown pogo, specifically targeted adolescents from poor households and murdered them. The bodies were hidden in her own house.

When the investigations led the Police to his home, they discovered the terrible scene: about 30 homicide victims, among whom there were also minors.

This is how “The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” has as its starting point the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy named Ron feet. From there, the docuseries of Netflix will spin the actions of the criminal, similar to how they did with the story of Ted Bundy.