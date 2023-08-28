The platform Netflix It has had several premieres this week, but on the list of the most watched series is a British production that has surpassed very popular Korean anime and novels. It is a miniserieswhich barely has 7 episodes and lasts less than 7 hours, and in a few days it has managed to reach the top of the top 10 from the streaming giant. Here we tell you everything about the latest Netflix hit.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’ episode 6 in Latin Spanish: release date, times and where to see the anime ONLINE

Which miniseries tops Netflix’s top 10?

It’s about the miniseries ‘Who is Erin Carter?’this British production has managed to capture the public of Netflix with its plot loaded with action and suspense, which can be seen in less than 7 hours.

When was ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ released?

‘Who is Erin Carter?’ the Thursday August 24 on the streaming platform Netflix. For this reason, the British miniseries has surprised more than one with its rapid rise among the most watched productions, since it is currently in first place, followed by the anime ‘Baki hanma’ and the Korean drama ‘A predestined love’.

YOU CAN SEE: SEE ‘Do me a favor’ complete in Latin Spanish: where to SEE ONLINE the movie with Jennifer Lawrence?

What is ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ about?

This says the official synopsis of ‘Who is Erin Carter?’: “Erin is a British mother, wife and teacher living a quiet life in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Or so it seems. A supermarket robbery reveals that she has hidden abilities and is not who she says she is. How far will she go to hide her True identity?”.

‘Who is Erin Carter?’ tops the top 10 most watched series on Netflix. Photo: Netflix



