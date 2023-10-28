Today Netflix has managed to establish itself as the preferred platform to watch different programs such as movies, anime, large series and other productions that have managed to maintain people’s interest. However, there is a certain function of this membership that has been quite overlooked, and that specifically has to do with the application available in iOS and also Android.

It is nothing more nor less than the possibility of downloading certain games to be able to enjoy them on your cell phone, this with original titles from the brand that include some of Stranger Things, but also some more commono TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge And till SpongeBob Cooking. In fact, it is estimated that they are quite ignored, even by those who appear in the application’s suggestions.

As mentioned by analyst media, the games have been lowered by approximately 70.5 millions of times until September 2023, but only 2.2 million subscribers They are the ones who are playing them fairly consistently. And if a general calculation is made with the almost 250 million subscribers in the world, the percentage has been calculated to reach 1% or 2% of the audience.

Despite these losses, the company’s overall CEO, Greg Peters, mentions that it was already somewhat planned, and that it does not represent such heavy losses. Here what he said:

This trajectory is no different from what we have seen before. When we launch the platform in a new region or when we debut new genres, like ‘unscripted,’” the team had to crawl, walk, run, but we see a lot of opportunities to build an entertainment hub with long-term value.

In news related to Netflix, a new membership price increase has recently been announced, something that has not been completely to the liking of subscribers, but that does not mean that they will stop paying their monthly fee to view all the content. If you want to know more about this internet controversy, we invite you to follow the following link.

Via: CNBC

Editor’s note: I don’t pay much attention to these games either, because at least in the case of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, I have console versions, and the truth is I have never adapted to the touch controls of cell phones or tablets.