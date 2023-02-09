Belgium can now collect unpaid fines even more easily by withholding the amounts directly from the offender’s salary, or even by chaining the offender’s vehicle.

According to it Belgian Ministry of Finance 94 percent of offenders are ‘good payers of fines’. But there is a small minority that almost systematically refuses to pay. Even doubling the fine if you have not paid after a certain period – a law that was introduced in 2020 – does not help.

Last year, 537,000 of these cases were still registered, so heavy artillery is used to still collect the money from defaulters. In addition, wages can be attached via a bailiff. The offender’s car can also be chained.

Only 28 percent fines collected

Belgium has great difficulty collecting traffic fines. Of the 275,000 fines that the tax authorities had to collect, they were only able to collect 28 percent in 2018. That picture is somewhat distorted, because many fines were collected in subsequent years. The heavy means of garnishment of wages could already be applied to our southern neighbors for some time, but for traffic fines this only happened in practice after a conviction by the police judge.

Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne is pleased with this new mechanism, which he says will ‘counter impunity’. In addition, according to him, it will also relieve justice, so that people can focus on more serious crimes. Fines of foreign offenders are according to the Belgian newspaper HLN not collected via garnishment of wages, but will be brought to the attention of the offenders. The fines paid end up in the state treasury of the country concerned.





