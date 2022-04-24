The internship of Ricardo Cadena in Chivas avoided the failure of the club and keeps the team with the possibility of entering the playoffs, something that with Marcelo Michel Leaño seemed more complex every minute, today Guadalajara has its short-term future in its hands.
Despite this, the Chivas board continues with the evaluation of technicians to take on the team next season, however, the man in charge of the club’s promotion team for months has at least managed to get Peláez and Vergara to think about their continuity, although, the top managers of the club have a couple of conditions for it, one in the hands of Ricardo, the other not.
Chivas requires Cadena to enter the repechage as the first request, if the coach gets the ticket to the pre-liguilla round, his name will be in the deck of options. Although, the second requirement, rather a notice from the club to Ricardo, is that his continuity will only be valued based on negotiations with other technicians, if they cannot get a top strategist in Mexican soccer, then Cadena will have the team under its control at least 6 more months during the second half of the year.
