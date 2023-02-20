Living room sayings like “Live, Love, Laugh” and “Carpe Diem” don’t do much for us. We have more feeling with the following slogan: ‘It’s not about the destination, but the journey somewhere.’ Porsche seems to think so too. In the updated Roads by Porsche app, you can choose the best route from point A to point B, instead of the fastest.

‘Roads by Porsche’ has been around since 2019 but is now undergoing a makeover. You can ask the app to create a nice route where the starting point is the same as the ending point for a nice ride in between. Or you can enter a different end point, including any intermediate stops. If you have extra time left, you can choose the most beautiful route home, instead of the smoothest route on the highway.

Porsche marketing boss Robert Ader explains it to you: ‘The new focal point of the new Roads app is the generator for beautiful routes. It offers riding enthusiasts the chance to find their own individual dream route within a few clicks.”

How does the Porsche app work?

Ader talks about how Roads works: ‘AI [kunstmatige intelligentie] finds a suitable route based on various variables, such as road curves, topography, landscape features, or points of interest. From the starting point, the user can plan a route or navigate to a specific destination – no matter where in the world they are.’

The Porsche app is free to use for everyone, even if you don’t have a Porsche. You do need to create an account. There is also a community page where you can share photos and texts of your routes with other car enthusiasts. You can see an example of this in the gallery. Porsche has plotted a route in the form of the Hockenheimring for fun.

Roads by Porsche is now available for iOS, soon for Android

For now, the app is only available for iOS. If you only want the route, you can also use the Roads website. Porsche informs TopGear Netherlands that it is working on a version for Android. It is not yet known when that app will be published. Oh, and if sloppy translations bother you, you’d better wait an update or two, too.